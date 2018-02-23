Xcel Energy promotes David Eves to additional position

MINNEAPOLIS — Xcel Energy has named David Eves, president of Xcel Energy — Colorado, to executive vice president and group president – utilities, effective March 1.

Eves will oversee leadership of Xcel Energy’s operating companies, a responsibility held by Marvin McDaniel Jr., who previously announced his retirement. Eves will maintain his position overseeing the company’s Colorado operation.

“David’s in-depth knowledge of the industry and vast background in the planning, generation, and delivery of energy makes him well suited for this role,” Ben Fowke, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy, said in a prepared statement. “He is an exceptional leader who will continue driving the company’s clean energy transition while keeping customer bills low.”

Eves has been president of Xcel Energy – Colorado since 2009. He previously served as president and CEO of Xcel Energy – Texas and New Mexico.