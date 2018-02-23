Two new buildings proposed for Larimer Square

DENVER — Owners of Larimer Square, the iconic block-long historic district in downtown Denver, plan two new buildings on the block.

BusinessDen reports that owner Jeff Hermanson and partner Urban Villages will build one building on each side of the block. The buildings would be behind existing structures and would butt up against the back alleys.

The new structures would create greater density, providing capital for investment and maintenance on the historic structures, owners say.

One building would include eight to 12 stories and would include 300 apartment units, while the other could be taller and would include a hotel, retail and condo units. The project would require the city to amend the area’s 64-foot height limit.