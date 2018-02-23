NoCo co-working space ‘desk chair’ to begin leasing

LOVELAND — A new co-working space in downtown Loveland called desk chair is accepting leases and offering tours.

The space, located at 201 East 4th St., will be in an historic building that is nearly completed in its remodeling.

Work spaces include shared environment and private offices, available with month-to-month contracts.

Prices range from picking your own desk each day for $250 per month or getting a dedicated desk for $350 per month to getting a private office suite for $575 per month.

The space will also include a dining spot that’s open to the public. Five Tables Cafe will provide beer and wine, grab-and-go food, coffee, juice and cheese boards. The cafe is expected to open early this year.