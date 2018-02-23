Monfort College of Business launching online MBA program

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado said Friday it will offer an online masters of business administration program that is scheduled to begin in August.

UNC’s Monfort College of Business will work with Dallas-based Academic Partnerships, an online-service provider, to expand access to the college’s MBA program and begin a marketing campaign in April.

Academic Partnerships assists public universities with converting campus-based programs into an online format while also leading efforts to recruit, enroll and retain those students, in addition to faculty training and support.

“This move accelerates and amplifies our efforts to increase access to our MBA program — across Colorado and beyond,” said Paul Bobrowski, in a letter to the campus community. “Students seeking a learning experience that balances theory with practice taught by top faculty, entrepreneurs and business practitioners will, I predict, find our MBA program to be a challenging, affordable and convenient option.”

Monfort professor Don Gudmundson will direct the online MBA program that will be taught by the college’s faculty.