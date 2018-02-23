Maxline Brewing to double space in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Maxline Brewing will more than double its space, adding space for 80 additional seats and taking capacity to 140.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports that the brewery — about to turn 2 years old — will increase its space from 1,950 square feet to 4,450 square feet. The brewery is located at 2724 McClelland Drive.

In addition to the physical expansion, Maxline will begin canning its beers and will add equipment to double brewing production.

Maxline was opened by Kevin Gearhardt and his wife, Cathy Morgan, in June 2016. The brewery employs 11 workers.