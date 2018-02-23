LaunchNo.CO selects finalists for pitch contest

FORT COLLINS — LaunchNo.CO, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Northern Colorado entrepreneurship, has announced which teams will compete at its first pitch contest, which will be held during Fort Collins Startup Week.

PitchNo.CO is a pitch competition specifically for startups in Larimer and Weld counties.

“New companies are being started in Northern Colorado every day and our mission is to help them get the support they need to succeed,” Jana Sanchez, executive director of LaunchNo.CO, said in a prepared statement. “PitchNo.CO is Northern Colorado’s premier competition showcasing companies in business less than five years and helping them as they take the next step in their growth.”

The competitors will pitch to three different panels of expert investors and judges, and finalists will pitch to the CEOs of Techstars, Boomtown and UpRamp, among others. There is a $10,000 grand prize.

The competing companies are: