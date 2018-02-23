LaunchNo.CO selects finalists for pitch contest

FORT COLLINS — LaunchNo.CO, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Northern Colorado entrepreneurship, has announced which teams will compete at its first pitch contest, which will be held during Fort Collins Startup Week.
PitchNo.CO is a pitch competition specifically for startups in Larimer and Weld counties.
Sponsored Content
Business tax reform – the good and the bad.
The largest tax reform in over three decades will affect most Americans and many don’t know where to begin. Below are a few provisions that highlight the good and the bad of tax reform.
“New companies are being started in Northern Colorado every day and our mission is to help them get the support they need to succeed,” Jana Sanchez, executive director of LaunchNo.CO, said in a prepared statement. “PitchNo.CO is Northern Colorado’s premier competition showcasing companies in business less than five years and helping them as they take the next step in their growth.”
The competitors will pitch to three different panels of expert investors and judges, and finalists will pitch to the CEOs of Techstars, Boomtown and UpRamp, among others. There is a $10,000 grand prize.
The competing companies are:
- ItyDitty, a facilitator of online song production contests to help artists find the best producers.
- Loop Global, which is working to commercialize a system where car-sized capsules travel through concrete tubes.
- Sandbox Solar, a Fort Collins solar installation company looking to help communities create solar gardens.
- everHuman, a coaching and project completion service emphasizing the use of technology to help human activities at home and at work.
- Big Bear Bat, which makes handcrafted wooden baseball bats.
- Red Mountain Scientific, which is making a drone-enabled artificial intelligence solution to inspect autonomous infrastructure.
- ParkIt, a service that applies the AirBnB model to finding parking near college campuses.
- Vortic Watch Co., a customer watch manufacturing and restoration company.
- Selva Honey, which is sustainably sourcing honey in a way that protects forests and increases forest biodiversity.
- Fair Fiber, a maker of alpaca-based apparel for outdoor enthusiasts.
- The Articulate, which aims to be a community connecting creative professionals in Northern Colorado.
- Willie’s Motorcycle Rescue, a towing, recovery and transport company for motorcycles and three-wheelers.
Leave a Reply