Platte River Power Authority seeks bids for solar power

FORT COLLINS — The Platte River Power Authority is seeking bids for 20 megawatts of solar power, along with 5 megawatt-hours of extra energy-storage capacity.

The wholesale energy utility announced the request for proposals Wednesday. PRPA supplies energy to Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland.

“Our municipal owners and their customers want additional carbon-free energy resources when it makes sense,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of PRPA, said in a prepared statement. “We believe we can provide customers with more solar power at very reasonable costs while maintaining our strong standards for reliability.”

In its RFP, Platte River said it would consider proposals for a long-term power purchase agreement for solar projects that could be built and operational between June 2019 and the end of 2021. The request stipulated that any qualifying project would need to connect to Platte River’s transmission system, such as at its Rawhide Energy station substation.

The energy produced from the solar installation would be used as part of a community solar program in which the power would be made available to Platte River’s owner communities to be offered to customers.

“Prices for battery technology are coming down and we are very interested in benefiting not only from cost savings but also the operational experience that we could use on a larger scale down the road,” Frisbie said.

Approximately 30 percent of the energy that Platte River currently delivers to its owner communities comes from carbon-free resources, including wind and solar generation. In January, Platte River announced that it had signed a long-term agreement for 150 megawatts of new wind power that, when operational, could elevate its noncarbon-generating portfolio to approximately 48 percent.

An additional 20 megawatts of new solar capacity would provide enough energy to power approximately 4,000 homes, bringing PRPA’s clean-energy portfolio to almost 50 percent.

Responses to the RFP must be delivered to PRPA no later than 4 p.m., March 30.