NoCo Hemp Expo announces keynote speakers

LOVELAND — Business leaders and activists will be the keynote speakers for the fifth annual NoCo Hemp Expo and Hemp Summit in April.

Keynote addresses will be given by Arran Stephens, co-founder of Nature’s Path Foods (which has been incorporating hemp into its recipes); John Roulac, founder of Nutiva, a food company that has also been using hemp as a superfood; and Winona LaDuke, a Native American tribal leader and activist, as well as an entrepreneur creating the educational Winona’s Hemp & Heritage Farm.

The keynote speeches will take place at the Hemp Expo and Summit on April 6 and 7 at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland.

Additionally, Ray “The Soil Guy” Archuleta will headline a new Farm and Agriculture Symposium on April 7 held in conjunction with the Expo. The Symposium is geared toward farmers and producers and will cover plant genetics, growing techniques and other skills.