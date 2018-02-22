Lumber Liquidators to open new store in Loveland

LOVELAND — Lumber Liquidators will open a Loveland location on Friday.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the national chain of hardwood-flooring stores will open at 2985 N. Garfiled Ave., in space formerly occupied by Tuesday Morning.

Virginia-based Lumber Liquidators operates nine Colorado stores, including the new Loveland location and stores in Fort Collins and Longmont. The company operates 380 stores nationwide.