Lumber Liquidators to open new store in Loveland

LOVELAND — Lumber Liquidators will open a Loveland location on Friday.
The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that the national chain of hardwood-flooring stores will open at 2985 N. Garfiled Ave., in space formerly occupied by Tuesday Morning.
Virginia-based Lumber Liquidators operates nine Colorado stores, including the new Loveland location and stores in Fort Collins and Longmont. The company operates 380 stores nationwide.
