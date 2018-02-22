Hong Kong company bids for bankrupt mountain-bike company Niner

FORT COLLINS — A new suitor has emerged for bankrupt mountain-bike company Niner.

BusinessDen reports that Emersion International Ltd. filed a motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court last week to purchase Fort Collins-based Niner for $3.1 million.Niner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November, listing more than $8 million in debt.

Niner CEO Chris Sugal told BusinessDen that Emersion would retain the Fort Collins headquarters for Niner, along with its 31 employees. The company is located at 2330 E. Prospect Road in Fort Collins.

A bankruptcy-court hearing on Niner’s sale is scheduled for March 9, with closing of the sale slated for March 15.