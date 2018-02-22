Boulder breakfast favorite to open second location in new city

LAFAYETTE — Tangerine is opening its second location on Feb. 26.
The new restaurant will be in Old Town Lafayette, at 300 S. Public Road.
The first location, a favorite for breakfast and brunch, is in Boulder at 2777 Iris Ave.
Tangerine was created by chef Alec Schuler, who wanted to make innovative takes on morning fare. Items include a Green Eggs & Ham Benedict, Braised Short Rib Benedict and Brioche French Toast.
Schuler also owned a dinner restaurant, Arugula, which closed in January.
