Boulder breakfast favorite to open second location in new city

By Jensen Werley — 

LAFAYETTE — Tangerine is opening its second location on Feb. 26.

The new restaurant will be in Old Town Lafayette, at 300 S. Public Road.

The first location, a favorite for breakfast and brunch, is in Boulder at 2777 Iris Ave.

Tangerine was created by chef Alec Schuler, who wanted to make innovative takes on morning fare. Items include a Green Eggs & Ham Benedict, Braised Short Rib Benedict and Brioche French Toast.

Schuler also owned a dinner restaurant, Arugula, which closed in January.

 



 

