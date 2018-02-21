Rockies Venture Club closes out 2017 with 15 deals

DENVER — The Rockies Venture Club, a Denver-based angel-investing organization, led and closed 15 funding rounds during 2017, according to a report from the company.

RVC engages local capital through its network of more than 200 active angel investors, and syndicates many of its deals with other angel groups from across the United States.

Among RVC’s 15 funding rounds in 2017, the company led the seed-round in The Food Corridor, a Fort Collins-based online marketplace for food businesses to connect with available commercial food assets. Food businesses can find and book commercial kitchens, equipment, commissaries, processors, co-packers and food-storage spaces.

The Food Corridor CEO Ashley Colpaart put together a $550,000 round through Rockies Venture Club, Rockies Venture Fund and other Northern Colorado Investors.

RVC Angels also invested in CirrusMD’s $7 million Series A round. CirrusMd provides patients immediate access to providers via secure chat.

The early-stage fundings came during a downward trend in early-state investing worldwide. The Rockies Venture Club report cites a November 2017 report by TechCrunch showing that despite record levels of venture capital being raised, the number of funding rounds has been cut in half since 2014, incidating that capital is being concentrated into larger, later-stage companies.

Beyond closing the 15 deals, in 2017 Rockies Venture Club created the Women’s Investor Network, an initiative created to address the lack of diversity in Colorado’s investor community, launched the Rockies Venture Fund, an early-stage VC fund that invests alongside RVC’s angel investors, and collaborated with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade to create the OEDIT HyperAccelerator, program that helps Advanced Industry grant recipients raise necessary matching funds.