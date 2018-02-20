Lepore exits Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

Matt Lepore is resigning as director of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to become a strategic adviser and legal counsel for Adamantine Energy.

Effective March 2, Lepore will no longer head the commission, which he began directing in August 2012. While Lepore was leader, the COGCC strengthened the state’s oil and gas regulations, expanded staff to improve oversight of industry activities and increased the amount of regulatory data available to the public, among other accomplishments.

“Leading this agency has been the professional privilege and challenge of a lifetime,” Lepore said in a prepared statement. “We benefit from the participation of so many outstanding citizens, industry representatives and COGCC staff and commissioners, working together in good faith through the inherently difficult issues that can arise in balancing increasing energy production within a growing state. We have made it a priority to engage with a broad range of stakeholders to forge durable regulatory solutions. The resulting regulations have often been held up as national and even international examples of effective oil and gas regulation.”

Lepore will join Tisha Schuller, CEO of Adamantine Energy and former CEO and president of the Colorado Oil & Gas Association. Lepore was hired to help Adamantine in its mission of forging solutions in the energy field by working with clients to help them evolve their business strategies to reduce and transform their policy risk.

“Matt has unique insight into how regulators think, what matters to them and how to work with them effectively — an invaluable asset not just in assessing their risk, but in crafting solutions that rise above the usual divisions and posturing,” Schuller said in a prepared statement. “We both agree that the best solutions transcend the familiar divides.”

Julie Murphy, the assistant director for energy and minerals at the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, has been appointed as the new COGCC director. While at the CDNR, Murphy addressed policy, technical and legal perspectives on oil and gas, as well as mining and reclamation. Prior to that, she was at the COGCC as the Hearings and Regulatory Affairs manager.

“Julie brings a steady hand to the agency helm,” COGCC’s board chairman, John Benton, said in a prepared statement. “Her experience, intellect and equable nature will serve her — and our state — well. We’re fortunate to have someone of Julie’s capability and competency ready to step into this role and oversee the responsible and balanced development of Colorado’s oil and gas resources.”