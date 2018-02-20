Engineering and architectural firm opens office in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Clark Enersen Partners, a multi-disciplinary architectural and engineering firm, has opened a Fort Collins office. The office is at 2580 Harmony Road, Suite 201.

The company, which specializes in the planning and design of science and research facilities. It recently designed the C. Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medicine Institute and space programming of the Equine Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Both will be built on Colorado State University’s South Campus.

The company has also recently designed the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Davis Global Center for Advanced Interprofessional Learning in Omaha, University of Michigan New School of Pharmacy Space Program in Ann Arbor, and State of South Dakota Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory in Brookings.

The office will be staffed initially by Phil Walter, principal of the Clark Enersen Partners. The company is negotiating for a larger space to support adding additional staff to the region.

“We are excited to open an office in Fort Collins to support our great partners in the region, while providing integrated architectural and engineering solutions to markets throughout Colorado and the mountain west,” Walter said.

Greg Lattig, senior principal and president of the company, said a Fort Collins presence was a logical step for the company. “The area is rich with diverse talent from well-known prestigious colleges and universities. We have the opportunity to further expand our practice and provide thoughtful design for our current and future markets,” Lattig said.

Clark Enersen Partners was founded in Lincoln, Neb. and has offices in Missouri, Kansas and Oregon.