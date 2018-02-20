Brewhop Trolley expands from Longmont to Gunbarrel, Niwot

LONGMONT — The Brewhop Trolley, which shuttles passengers among Longmont’s breweries, distilleries and pubs, is expanding along Colorado Highway 119.

The Longmont Times-Call reports that the service will add two new trolleys to service locations in Gunbarrel and Niwot. Service along the new route should be operational by March 24, beginning with Saturday and Sunday service. Locations added include Beyond the Mountain Brewing, Asher Brewing, Avery Brewing, Finkel & Garf Brewing, Vindication Brewing, Gunbarrel Brewing, Bootstrap Brewing, and Powder Keg Brewing, according to the Times-Call.

Brewhop Trolley’s operators also are considering expansion to Boulder.