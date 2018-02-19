Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

N.M. company acquires Littleton-based remodeler

By BizWest Staff — 

LITTLETON — A remodeling company based in Littleton has been acquired by an Albuquerque-based remodeler.

Albuquerque Business First reports that Renew Home Innovations was acquired by Dreamstyle Remodeling. The company projects revenue of $7 million during the first year after the acquisition and intends to hire 75 people in the Denver area, with an additional 15 in New Mexico.

Dreamstyle has acquired an 8,800-square-foot building in the Denver area to house the operation, according to Albuquerque Business First.



 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>