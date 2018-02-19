N.M. company acquires Littleton-based remodeler

LITTLETON — A remodeling company based in Littleton has been acquired by an Albuquerque-based remodeler.

Albuquerque Business First reports that Renew Home Innovations was acquired by Dreamstyle Remodeling. The company projects revenue of $7 million during the first year after the acquisition and intends to hire 75 people in the Denver area, with an additional 15 in New Mexico.

Dreamstyle has acquired an 8,800-square-foot building in the Denver area to house the operation, according to Albuquerque Business First.