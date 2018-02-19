Louisville, Boulder restaurants amid nominees for James Beard Award

Several Colorado restaurants, including ones in Louisville and Boulder, have been named 2018 semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Award.

The honor is meant to recognize the best in the culinary arts and is sometimes called the “Oscars of Food.”

Annie Clark, of Moxie Bread Co. in Louisville, was nominated for Outstanding Baker. And in Boulder, Frasca Food and Wine was nominated for Outstanding Restaurant.

Other Colorado nominees include Aurora-based Annette for Best New Restaurant, The Little Nell in Aspen for Outstanding Wine Program and Denver-based Todd Leopold of Leopold Bros. for Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professional.

What is more, three Colorado chefs were nominated for Best Chef in the Southwest: Caroline Glover of Annette in Aurora, Dana Rodriguez of Work & Class in Denver and Alex Seidel of Mercantile Dining & Provision in Denver.

The finalists for the Restaurant and Chef Awards will be announced on March 14. The Award Gala will take place on May 7 in Chicago.