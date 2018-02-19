Developer plans Denver’s tallest skyscraper at 81 stories

DENVER — A development team has submitted plans for an 81-story building in downtown Denver.

The Denver Post, following up on a Saturday report by Colorado Public Radio, reports that the proposed tower would be located at the southeast corner of 17th and California streets. It would be 25 stories taller than Republic Plaza, which — at 56 stories — stands as Denver’s tallest building.

The proposed building would include a variety of uses, including a hotel, retail space and residential units.

Michael Ursini, co-founder and managing partner of Greenwich Realty Capital, a New York-based development company, previously has said that a building project at that location was “100 percent going forward,” according to The Denver Post. The site is currently home to a parking lot.