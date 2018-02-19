Broomfield firm joins in $2B national data-center rollout

DENVER — A Broomfield investment company is joining with counterparts in Singapore and Toronto to develop, acquire and operate data centers across the United States.

Mt. Elbert Capital Partners LLC joined with Singapore-based GIC, a global investment firm with more than $100 billion in assets under management, and Toronto-based OpTrust to form EdgeCore Internet Real Estate LLC, based in Denver.

EdgeCore initially will be capitalized with more than $800 million in equity to help support $2 billion in data-center development.

EdgeCore will roll out its North American data-center platform in campus developments across six markets. The company already has acquired land in Mesa, Ariz., with plans to acquire additional lands in Dallas and Reno, Nev. Construction on each campus wo;; begin immediately after acquisition. The first building is expected to be completed in late 2018.

“We are pleased and honored to join forces with GIC and OPTrust, which we view as two of the world’s most capable and sophisticated investors,” Tom Ray, chairman and CEO of EdgeCore and Mt. Elbert, said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to execute upon our shared vision of creating a scalable North American data center platform and we look forward to expanding with GIC and OPTrust as we work to grow EdgeCore Internet Real Estate beyond our initial roll out.”