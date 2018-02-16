Women of Distinction nomination deadline extended to Feb. 28

The deadline for BizWest’s Women of Distinction awards program has been extended to Feb. 28.

Each year, BizWest recognizes 10 Northern Colorado women and an outstanding mentor who have achieved significant accomplishments in business, philanthropy or government service. This year’s awards breakfast will be April 18 at the Embassy Suites hotel in east Loveland.

To be eligible, a candidate:

Must live and work in Northern Colorado: Larimer or Weld counties.

May be nominated for only one award in any one year. Candidates who were not honorees in a previous year may be re-nominated in 2018.

May not be nominated for a category in which she has previously been an honoree.

May be nominated for a category in which she was not previously honored though she may have been an honoree in a different category.

Nominations must be received by Feb. 28 to be considered and must be complete. Anyone can nominate. Nominees will be asked to submit a resume and references.

A panel of previous honorees plus two BizWest staff members will review the applications and select winners.