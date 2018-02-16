Tennessee firm acquires Midwest Truck Parts and Service

GREELEY — Tennessee-based TruckPro LLC on Thursday said it has acquired the assets of Midwest Truck Parts and Service of Denver and Greeley.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TruckPro is a distributor of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts, and it has about 150 stores nationwide.

Midwest Truck Parts and Service has been in business since 1965 and is a provider of after-market truck parts and service. The company was owned by Howard Siegel, Robin Dow and Larry Martel. It operates stores at 237 22nd St. in Greeley and 5075 Cook St. in Denver.

Siegel, general manager of Midwest Truck Parts, said his group is “excited to join forces with TruckPro. “Our customers will continue to receive the great service we have always provided but now backed by TruckPro, which will strengthen and expand our capabilities within our market by having access to additional products and a large distribution network.”