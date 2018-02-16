Fort Collins chamber receives Western area recognition

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce has received the Outstanding Program Award from the Western Association of Chamber Executives.

The award was given because of the chamber’s $3.8 million Northern Colorado Prospers five-year initiative. The initiative includes efforts to improve transportation, labor force, business environment and retaining key employers.

The award was given during the 2018 annual conference of the western association Feb. 7-9.

“All recipients (5 in total) were deemed to excel in one or more areas,” Dave Kilby, president of WACE, said in a prepared statement. “Northern Colorado Prospers is a shining example of what all chambers should do,” he said.

“This award signifies the instrumental work that is being done through Northern Colorado Prospers,” said David May, president and chief executive of the Fort Collins chamber. “It’s a tribute to the chamber board and the Northern Colorado Prospers investors. They are focusing on big issues that matter to our area. They deserve this recognition.”

The four goals of Northern Colorado Prospers are: