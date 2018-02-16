FNB’s new branch in Boulder loaded with ‘green’ features

BOULDER — Fort Collins-based First National Bank on Friday said it will open its third branch in Boulder on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The bank has renovated a 40-year-old property at 4770 Table Mesa Drive in South Boulder — previously occupied by a McDonalds and then a Vic’s Coffee shop — with green architectural features.

The branch will be managed by Eric Eno, who has been the manager at FNB’s branch in Westminster. The branch in Boulder will employ seven workers.

“Opening a new branch is always important to us, but this location has such special significance due to its many green architectural features,” Mark Driscoll, FNB’s Colorado market president, said in a prepared statement. Driscoll said that the green features helped “save on construction costs, reduce the amounts of electricity, water and gas needed to run the branch, and provide a healthy environment for our employees and customers.”

Boulder-based Quinlan Construction Inc. was the general contractor for the project, and Vaught Frye Larson Architects of Fort Collins designed it. The approximately 6,000-square-foot branch includes a basement. The ground floor has a footprint of about 4,000 square feet.

Exterior windows were replaced with higher performing windows that reduce the amount of heat inside the building during summer days and contain the conditioned air inside, reducing energy used by the HVAC system.

Skylights were added to bring natural daylight into the building, reducing the need for artificial light, which reduces energy use.

Photovoltaic panels, or solar cells, have been incorporated into two canopies over the bicycle parking location, providing supplemental renewable energy to the building.

A system was installed to better control refrigerant and load-matching allowing the mechanical system to operate more efficiently.

An airside energy recovery ventilator was installed to reclaim energy from building exhaust systems and transfer it to an incoming air stream that is 100 percent fresh outside air, capturing nearly 75 percent of the energy that is typically lost from the exhaust airstream.

Additional features include two charging stations in the parking lot for electric vehicles, low-flow water fixtures, exterior and interior LED lighting systems, and a solar photovoltaic system providing an alternate energy source for building power. First National Bank has 24 retail branches along the Front Range, including multiple locations in Fort Collins, Boulder, Greeley, Loveland, Longmont and Broomfield.

First National Bank is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $21 billion in assets and 5,000 employees. Banking offices are in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.