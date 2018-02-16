Apartments planned for Creekside Business Park in Longmont

LONGMONT — Loveland-based McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. has submitted plans to construct the Creekside Silo Apartments at 2175 Pike Road in southeast Longmont.

As proposed, the apartment complex will be in the Creekside Business Park and consist of 208 apartments ranging in size from 560-square-foot studios to 1,250-square-foot three-bedroom units. It also will have 10, 1,400-square-foot townhomes. All will be for rent, according to documents submitted to the Longmont Planning Department.

The apartments will front Pike Road, while the townhomes will be on the north side of Left Hand Creek.

One acre of the the eight-acre site will be green/open space including barbecue grills, dining area, pool, hot tub, a central green/park space, a pond, family play area and a dog park. A clubhouse will have mail/package delivery, kitchen, lounge, and leasing and management offices, according to submitted documents.

Parking will be located at surface level throughout the site and will be offered uncovered, in carport structures and in garages. A total of 362 parking spaces will be available to residents.

Denver-based architecture firm Hord Coplan Macht is designing the project.

A McWhinney spokeswoman said the company would provide more information on the project in June or July.

According to public records, the vacant land is owned by WGG Longmont Development LLC, registered to John H. Birkeland, Charles P. Woods, Michael J. Gregoire and Robert C. Goltermann, all of Denver.