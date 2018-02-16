Advanced Energy sues former execs of Trek Inc.

FORT COLLINS – Advanced Energy Industries in Fort Collins has filed a lawsuit against three former executives of New York-based Trek Inc., an electronics company that Advanced Energy Industries acquired for $12 million in February of this year.

The Buffalo News reports that Advanced Energy is accusing Trek’s former president, Michael D. Dehn of East Amherst; the former sales and customer service manager, Brian L. Carmer of Somerset; and a former senior electronic engineer, Peter McAnn of Medina of planning to form their own company to compete with Trek, breaching their contracts and confidentiality agreements.

According to the report citing the lawsuit, the three executives turned down offers to stay with Trek under Advanced Energy and left the company Feb. 1.

The suit, according to the Buffalo News, said Advanced Energy is accusing Dehn of recruiting McAnn and Carmer to join his new business and working while they were still at Trek to “steal as many of Trek’s customers as possible.”

Advanced Energy is seeking monetary damages, an injunction barring the three executives from soliciting business from any current Trek customers for one year and barring them from using Trek’s confidential information in their new business.