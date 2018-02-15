Louisville-based GHX promotes Murphy to chief revenue officer

LOUISVILLE — Global Healthcare Exchange LLC in Louisville has promoted Tina Murphy to the newly created role of chief revenue officer as the company reorganizes to support growth and improve customer service.

Murphy will lead the departments of product management, customer operations, and sales and marketing. She will report to Bruce Johnson, GHX’s president and chief executive.

Johnson said the company, which specializes in health-care business and data automation, is growing. It acquired two companies in the past for years and is delivering new technology to the health-care industry.

“Placing Tina, who has a strong track record of customer advocacy, in this global leadership role will increase our responsiveness to the changing needs of customers and enhance the value they yield from our solutions,” Johnson said.

Murphy has nearly 25 years of experience in health-care and technology and joined GHX shortly after its inception in 2000. She has held a variety of leadership roles, most recently serving as senior vice president for global product and corporate development and previously as president of GHX Europe.

GHX provides clients with a cloud-based supply chain technology platform that brings together health-care providers, manufacturers and distributors in North America and Europe. The platform includes procurement and accounts payable automation, contract and inventory management, vendor credentialing and management, business intelligence, payment management and other supply chain-related tools and services.

GHX has 237 employees in Louisville, and 417 at other sites in North America and the European Union.