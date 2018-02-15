DigitalGlobe parent moving headquarters to Colorado

DENVER – Maxar Technologies, the parent of DigitalGlobe Inc. in Westminster, is planning to move its headquarters from San Francisco to Colorado.

The Denver Post reports that the move will bring 800 jobs to the area.

Maxar, an international space company formerly called MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., had been based in Vancouver, British Columbia before moving its headquarters to San Francisco a year ago. The company bought DigitalGlobe, which was founded in Longmont, for $2.4 billion, the Post said. In 2014, DigitalGlobe moved its headquarters from Longmont to a 482,000-square-foot building in Westminster.

The move adds to the state’s already impressive lineup of aerospace companies that includes United Launch Alliance and major divisions of Sierra Nevada Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co.