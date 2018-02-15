Colorado Life magazine relocates offices to Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Colorado Life magazine has relocated its headquarters from Estes Park to Fort Collins.

Colorado Life, a statewide lifestyle and travel magazine, was founded in Estes Park in 2012. Publisher Chris Amundson and his wife, Angela, at that time also published Nebraska Life magazine. In addition to moving the company headquarters, they have also added Utah Life magazine to the magazines they publish.

The Fort Collins location is in the Front Range Village shopping center located on Harmony Road.

“We were really attracted to the energy of Fort Collins,” Amundson said in a statement announcing the change of location. “Whether you’re talking about the economy or the cultural scene, Fort Collins and Northern Colorado in general are just thriving.”

Amundson said he and his family love Estes Park but the opportunity to establish their office in Fort Collins was too good to pass up. Fort Collins’ large, highly educated labor pool was a factor in the move, he said, as was the city’s proximity to highways and airports — Colorado Life’s staff members log thousands of miles on the road covering stories across the state, and Amundson is a licensed pilot.

Colorado Life’s writers and photographers had already spent a lot of time in Fort Collins before the relocation. The magazine has published articles on Old Town Fort Collins’ role as the inspiration for Disneyland’s Main Street USA, Old Town’s “ghost signs,” Colorado State University’s Flower Trial Garden and more. The move is also a homecoming, of sorts, for Colorado Life Photo Editor Josh Hardin, a CSU alumnus and former editor of The Rocky Mountain Collegian.

Colorado Life, a bimonthly, publishes stories on travel, history, adventure, recipes and other topics celebrating Colorado’s people and places. The magazine is available by subscription or at newsstands. The company can be reached at 970-480-0148 or by visiting ColoradoLifeMagazine.com.

Editor’s note: Reporter Ken Amundson and Colorado Life publisher Chris Amundson are not related.