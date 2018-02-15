Array-created drug flagged for FDA orphan status

BOULDER — AstraZeneca plc and its oncology partner Merck Inc. have had the drug selumetinib — licensed from Boulder-based Array Biopharma Inc. — designated by the FDA as an orphan drug.

The orphan drug designation applies to the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), a disorder that can cause abnormal skeletal development and nervous system tumors.

A drug with orphan status means it can be easier to get marketing approval for the drug: Orphan status drugs are used to treat rare medical conditions that likely wouldn’t otherwise have had medical breakthroughs. The pharmaceutical company that develops the drug has the benefit of pricing control and exclusivity.

If selumetinib is approved in its orphan drug status, AstraZeneca and Merck will have a seven-year period of exclusivity for it.

Selumetinib is at the heart of a lawsuit between Array and AstraZeneca, where Array is seeking at least $192 million in drug royalties from AstraZeneca for its partnership with Merck to use selumetinib.