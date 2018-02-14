Fort Collins-based Brinkman achieves B Corp status

FORT COLLINS – Brinkman, a real estate developer based in Fort Collins, has achieved B Corp certification for meeting standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

Brinkman becomes the 91st company in Colorado and fifth in the state’s real estate industry to achieve the certification. Brinkman becomes the fourth B Corp company in Fort Collins, joining Motherlove Herbal Co., Envirofit International Inc., and New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc.

The certification is issued by the nonprofit B Lab.

Co-founder and chief executive, Kevin Brinkman, said he was influenced by Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard’s book, “Let My People Go Surfing: The Education of a Reluctant Business Man.”

“His approach to business resonated with me,” Brinkman said in a prepared statement. “It’s possible to have a successful business while still doing good for the world. It doesn’t have to be one or the other.”

Brinkman provides enhanced employee benefits, like increased maternity/paternity leave, and committing to giving 10 percent of net revenue to charitable organizations.

“We have to recertify every two years and the standards become higher each time.” Brinkman said. “We’re in this for the long run and plan to continue on this path of improving our company for our employees, our community and our world.”