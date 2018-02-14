Chipotle hiring former Taco Bell CEO to replace founder Ells

DENVER – Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Tuesday that former Taco Bell boss Brian Niccol will serve as its next chief executive, replacing company founder Steve Ells.

The Denver Post reports that Niccol, who will take over March 5, is tasked with leading the 2,400-location Denver-based company back to prominence after foodborne illness outbreaks at some of its restaurants in recent years tarnished its image and tanked its stock.

Chipotle’s announcement came on the same day Taco Bell announced Niccol had stepped down as its CEO, a role he held for the past three years after serving as the 7,000-location fast-food chain’s president in 2013 and 2014.