Receiver appointed to oversee Sterling’s housing authority

By BizWest Staff — 

STERLING -The housing authority in a small city in northwestern Colorado is now under the control of an executive with a Colorado Springs-based property management firm.

Business Den reports that a state judge on Wednesday appointed William J. Hybl, president and chief operating officer of Griffis/Blessing Inc., as a receiver overseeing the Housing Authority of the city of Sterling, according to court documents.

The appointment had been requested by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, which filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Sterling Housing Authority. Sterling is a city of about 14,000 located in northeast Colorado.

The lawsuit says the Sterling Housing Authority has defaulted on payments for loans of $522,000 and $60,000 that CHFA issued in August 1996. The loans were for property at 1331 Platte St. in Sterling.



 

