McWhinney names Riley senior VP of commercial development

LOVELAND — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. has hired Graham Riley to lead the firm’s commercial development team..

McWhinney, with offices in Loveland and Denver, hired Riley as senior vice president of commercial development to drive its national industrial development and acquisition business, as well as the national corporate build-to-suit initiative. He will look for office, retail and mixed-use investment and development opportunities nationwide.

Graham previously was the vice president of commercial acquisitions and development for Real Capital Solutions, based in Louisville.

While at RCS, Riley’s teams entered 12 commercial markets for the company. Prior to joining RCS, Riley had his own development company and was regional director for First Industrial Realty Trust, where he led a 26-person office that operated a 5.5 million-square-foot portfolio.