Fort Collins Startup Week reveals 2018 schedule

FORT COLLINS — Techstars Startup Week Fort Collins has announced its 2018 schedule for the week-long event.

Classes, workshops and meetups will take place from Feb. 23 to March 2 at venues across the city.

The event is designed to encourage and promote local entrepreneurship, with topics ranging from marketing to networking to finding investors.

Some of the tracks for this year’s event are: art, blockchain, communication arts, entrepreneurship, finance, food, innovation, legal and music.

Panels include “Podcast or Nodcast? Engaging Podcasts for Startup Success,” “The Top Things Startups Need to Know about Intellectual Property,” and “Culinary Arts 101: So You Want to Work in the Food Industry.”

Art will be a major track this year, with panels about bringing art into science, using improv business and how to market musicians, hosted by musicians who are in the marketing industry.

“I am absolutely thrilled by the presenters and workshop lineup this year” Andrew Schneider, lead organizer for the event, said in a prepared statement. “Startup Week in Fort Collins continues to grow—and provides an incredible environment for learning, collaboration, and many unique opportunities for entrepreneurs all over Northern Colorado.

Those interested in seeing the full schedule or attending the event can go to www.startupfoco.com.