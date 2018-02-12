Inland pays $80M for Aurora apartment complex

AURORA — An Oak Brook, Ill.-based investment company has acquired an Aurora apartment complex for $80 million.

The Colorado Real Estate Journal reports that Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC purchased the 408-unit Apres Apartments at 1539 S. Galena Way. The purchase price equalled $196,078 per unit.

The complex consists of 17 three-story buildings and included 196 one-bedroom units and 212 two-bedroom units. It sits with easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, Denver International Airport, Fitzsimons and the Denver Tech Center.

TruAmerica Multifamily sold the property. The acquisition brings to 5.067 the number of apartment units acquired by Inland in the Denver area.