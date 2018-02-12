CheckMark launches subsidiary company in Canada

FORT COLLINS — CheckMark Inc., a Fort Collins-based provider of payroll and accounting software, has opened a subsidiary company in Canada.

CheckMark Business Solutions ULC will sell the company’s software, including its cloud payroll service, from its headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“As the first step of an international expansion, the Canadian Company will mainly focus on expanding the Canadian market and exploring partnership opportunities to gain a strategic edge to help us compete with larger companies,” CheckMark CEO Mohammed Ghani said in a prepared statement.

CheckMark previously sold its desktop software through resellers in Canada from its Fort Collins office but will now sell through a physical presence in Canada. The company has revised some of its products to comply with Canadian laws and regulations.

“The launch of CheckMark Cloud Payroll in Canada is part of the company’s goal to update its products to state-of-the-art technologies,” Ghani said in the prepared statement. “In this case we have partnered with Microsoft and are using their Azure Cloud Structure.”