Greeley Stampede looking to fill seasonal jobs

GREELEY — Organizers of the the Greeley Stampede are accepting applications to fill seasonal receptionist and ticket staff positions.

The receptionist is responsible for providing excellent customer service by answering phone calls, greeting visitors at the Stampede Office front desk and supporting the day-to-day operations of the Stampede staff. The receptionist is vital to helping produce the 13-day summer event as well by assisting full-time staff in event operations.

Supervision for this position is provided by the Julie Reinert, office operations manager.

As part of the ticket staff, individuals are responsible for assisting customers over the phone and in person to sell tickets to the various Greeley Stampede events. Applicants should have excellent customer service and computer skills. Ticket staff positions begin in May. Leading up to the event, hours will be flexible while during the event applicants need to have full availability. There are multiple openings within the ticket staff.

Applications can be submitted online at www.greeleystampede.org/p/jobs. For questions or more information about the positions, e-mail julie@greeleystampede.org for the receptionist and tawnya@greeleystampede.org for ticket staff.