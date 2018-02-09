Boulder-based WeGrow acquired; inspires launch of company

BOULDER — Cannabis cultivation app WeGrow has been acquired by Rhode Island-based VividGro.

VividGro is a manufacturer of LED grow lighting products that is expanding into the agricultural technology sector.

WeGrow is a Boulder-based chatbot that helps first-time cannabis home-growers cultivate their product without needing any institutional knowledge or sifting through an overwhelming amount of information on the subject.

“At the heart of WeGrow was education and empowerment,” Mason Levy, creator of WeGrow, told BizWest. “I was looking at the cannabis industry and how amazing it is, and wondering why isn’t everyone growing in it. But when you research how to grow, the resources out there are books with hundreds of pages or websites out of the dark ages. If people want to grow for personal use, resources shouldn’t stop them.”

Levy’s solution was developing a chatbot that allows a user to input information about their skill level, past pain points and growing conditions. The chatbot then uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to give users appropriate content based on where they are in the grow process and teach them what next steps are.

After launching in April 2017, WeGrow has seen success, but it’s also gone in unexpected directions.

The chatbot technology the company launched started getting attention from other sectors, who wanted to use it for B2B, engaging their own customers and employees.

“We saw traction and decided to shift our focus away from WeGrow and build this out and explore its potential,” Levy said.

The solution came by partnering with VividGro. Levy’s company sold all the content and assets of WeGrow to VividGro and rebuilt its AI and chatbot to be industry-agnostic. VividGro will be the first customer of Levy’s new company, Swivl Inc. and use its technology, but will own the massive horticulture database WeGrow accumulated.

Swivl, which consists of seven team members all experienced in entrepreneurship, will have an engagement management platform that works through chatbots. The company has already signed on three clients and is looking to expand to areas such as health and wellness, HR and lifestyle brands.

“We’re empowering individuals within a company, and there’s real value there,” Levy said. “For example, new employees can be onboarded in a more efficient manner, whether it be to learn about social-media policies or report harassment safely.”

Levy, who had previously been program director of Canopy Boulder, will step away from working there full-time but will remain as a mentor. Instead, Levy will be CEO of Swivl Inc.