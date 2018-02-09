955 people attend Greeley Chamber annual dinner

GREELEY — A record 955 people attended the Greeley Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner & Awards program Thursday night at Island Grove Regional Park, the third-consecutive record-breaking attendance for the event.

Bonnie and Norm Dean received the Leann Anderson Community Care Award, given to individuals who extend special efforts to benefit the community. Bonnie Dean founded Bonnie Dean Associates, a marketing communications company, in 1972. Norm Dean is a veteran of the banking industry, as well as restaurants, health care, energy and other sectors.

The chamber honored several other businesses and individuals during the celebration, including:

• Ambassador of the Year: Samantha Zishka, owner of West Ridge Bookkeeping & Accounting Services.

• Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Ely Corliss, owner of the Moxi Theater.

Inducted into the organizations Winner’s Circle, presented to businesses that demonstrate exceptional involvement in the business community and/or professional organizations were Front Range Roofing Systems LLC, Rice’s Honey, Leprino Foods and Vestas Wind Systems.