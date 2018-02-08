Zayo grows revenue nearly 30 percent year-over-year

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) posted second-quarter earnings per share 5 cents, missing analyst expectations by 7 cents per share and down compared to 12 cents per share for the same period the year prior.

But the Boulder-based provider beat analyst expectations on revenue: $653.5 million compared to the consensus estimate of $648.56 million. Revenue year-over-year grew 29 percent from the $506 million it had for the second quarter of 2017.

Net income, however, decreased year-over-year from $19.8 million to $11.5 million. The company attributes that to a change in provision for income tax given the new tax reform.

During the last quarter, the company made several acquisitions, including Spread Networks, Optic Zoo Networks and Neutral Path Communications.

Analysts are looking favorably at Zayo following its results. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the company’s price target from $39 to $45 and is maintaining a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $40 to $43 and maintains an “overweight” rating, believing it to be a better value for money than other stocks.

Zayo’s stock was $36.31 at time of publication.