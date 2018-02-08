Elevations opening branch in midtown Fort Collins Saturday

FORT COLLINS — Elevations Credit Union will open its new midtown branch and showcase the new Branch 2.0 model of design on Saturday.

The new branch will offer the expected banking services and also provide places for after-hour seminars and business networking events. It is a precursor to the expected 2019 opening of the four-story downtown branch that will include a large community room on the second floor.

Market president Bryan Watkins said the midtown branch will eventually house 20 employees; it currently has 17. The branch, designed and built by The Neenan Co., features an open, coffee-shop feel in the lobby. While tellers are available for typical transactions, much of the activity in the branch will be in private offices where people can discuss services such as business loans, mortgages, auto loans and investment accounts.

The midtown branch is at 2025 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins. Saturday’s opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will include refreshments, tours and an opportunity to meet the people who will handle branch services.