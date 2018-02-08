Closing of Sandoz in Broomfield begins with 65 layoffs

BROOMFIELD — Sandoz Inc. is laying off 65 employees due to closure, according to a WARN notice filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Feb. 6.

In a letter filed with the CDLE, Sandoz said it plans to close its facility at 2555 West Midway Blvd. in Broomfield. That notice is consistent with the October announcement by Swiss company Novartis that it was ending operations at that address — Sandoz is a division of the Novartis group.

Layoffs will begin on April 7 and will likely take place over a 14-day period, the letter states. Sandoz said that layoffs will occur over three waves, ending in 2019. About 22 positions are being let go, with multiple people in various positions. That includes four lead production technicians and 37 production technicians, among others. About 65 employees total will be let go during this first wave.

In October, Novartis said it was closing the Broomfield facility due to double-digit price erosion from consolidation and increased competition in the U.S. generic drug market.

About 450 employees will be laid off when the facility is closed.

Sandoz did not return a request for more information.