WSJ: Boeing explores purchase of Fort Collins-based Woodward

FORT COLLINS — Boeing Co.(NYSE: BA) is eyeing a purchase of Fort Collins-based aerospace parts maker Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD).

In a story first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the two companies have been in talks over the past several months. Financial terms are unknown, but the deal would be a substantial one. Woodward has a market value of $4.8 billion. Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company by revenue and is valued at $205 billion.

The Wall Street Journal said the deal isn’t imminent, and there’s no guarantee an acquisition will actually happen. But the deal would be on-trend with Boeing’s current growth plan, which has also been looking at buying part or all of the Brazilian company Embraer SA, which makes smaller commercial jetliners and business jets.

Boeing has also been looking for better terms from suppliers and at building more of its own parts, such as cockpit systems and actuators. To that end, Woodward could be a good fit for Boeing: the company makes both of these products, and many others, for commercial and military aircraft.

“There are various articles today originating from a Wall Street Journal article stating, Boeing Co. is in talks to buy aerospace parts maker Woodward Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.’ This rumor is incorrect,” the company said in a statement. “Woodward is not in discussions with Boeing over a possible acquisition of Woodward, and will not provide any further comment on this story.”