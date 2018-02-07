The third co-working business is as many years is opening in downtown Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Yet another co-working concept is attempting to open at the former Galvanize space in downtown Fort Collins.

Spaces, a concept by International Work Group, is leasing at 242 Linden St., the Coloradoan reports. Offices in the co-working space are leased by the day, week or year and include high-speed internet, furniture and utilities. Costs range between $65 an hour for a meeting space, $299 per month for a membership and $389 per month for a dedicated desk.

The location previously held other co-working companies. Both Galvanize and Mesh shuttered its doors. Galvanize opened in 2015 and lasted 16 months, then Mesh took over the lease in January 2017. But it closed within the year.

Another Linden Street co-working space, InkPad, was located next to Galvanize and lasted over a year before it also closed.

Michelle Salvati, the manager for the new Spaces concept, told the Coloradoan that Spaces plans to be in the location for a long time. She said it’s an established brand and had been looking to move into Fort Collins for some time.

“We were waiting for the right location and this space is awesome,” she told the Coloradoan. “It’s in the center of Old Town, it’s large and spacious … and will be a great space for the community overall.”