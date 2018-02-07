Ill.-based pet-store chain acquires 4 Muttz stores in Colorado

BROOMFIELD — Kim Morgan, founder of Muttz Pet Goods and Gifts, has sold her four stores in Colorado to Bentley’s Pet Stuff, based in Long Grove, Ill.

The stores in Firestone, Broomfield, Westminster and Thornton increase the number of Bentley’s Pet Stuff stores in Colorado to 18. The retailer has more than 100 stores across 13 states.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to collaborate with another independent pet retailer and expand our existing presence in Colorado,” Giovanni Senafe, vice president of Bentley’s Pet Stuff, said in a prepared statement.

Senafe, who along with his wife, Lisa, founded Bentley’s in 2008, said Morgan will become a member of the Bentley team. “Morgan will help us as we expand our Colorado market,” he said.

Morgan said Bentley’s Pet Suff’s mission aligns with her own. She said her employees will receive health benefits.