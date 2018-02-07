Balfour Senior Living expanding campus in Louisville

LOUISVILLE — Balfour Senior Living and AEW Capital Management LP will break ground Friday for Balfour at Lavender Farms, an assisted-living community.

The project is the latest addition to Balfour’s campus in Louisville, and it is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019.

According to planning documents, the 56-unit Balfour at Lavender Farms is being constructed on two acres of land consisting of two lots, 1800 and 1870 Plaza Drive. The building will have 60,000 square feet of space, and it will be two- and three-stories tall, shaped as a “U” that will provide for a courtyard. It will have nurses onsite 24/7, farm-to-table dining, chauffeured transportation, and themed common areas for educational and event programming.

Boulder-based DTJ Design Inc. is the architect. The general contractor for the project is Brinkmann Constructors, which has offices in St. Louis; Kansas City, Mo.; and Denver.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at 1800 Plaza Drive, Louisville. A celebration reception will follow at the Balfour Retirement Community, 1855 Plaza Drive.

Balfour was founded in 1996 by Michael Schonbrun, a former president of National Jewish Health in Denver. Balfour operates six communities in Colorado, including Balfour at Riverfront Park, winner of eight national design awards including the National Association of Home Builders’ “Best in American Living” award and a 2015 “Hospitality Design” award.