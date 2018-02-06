Polsinelli law firm grows its food and beverage team

DENVER — The Polsinelli law firm is growing its national Venture Capital and Emerging Growth Companies practice by bringing on three attorneys who will focus on food, beverage and consumer goods clients.

Chuck Cotter, Finity Jernigan and Christie DiNapoli will be based in the firm’s Denver office but will have an eventual presence in Boulder.

Cotter is joining as a shareholder and has 14 years experience in counseling companies from startup to exit, helping them raise capital, complete acquisitions and comply with regulations.

“Chuck is a tremendous trusted advisor who has built a national reputation in the food, beverage and consumer goods industries because of his ability to help clients achieve their goals at all stages of growth – from raising capital, executing acquisitions and divestitures, or complying with regulatory requirements,” Adam Hull, national co-chair of the firm’s Venture Capital and Emerging Growth group, said in a prepared statement.

Cotter has been recognized as Law360’s MVP in Food and Beverage in 2017 and was a BizWest Boulder Valley Forty Under Forty winner in 2015.

Jernigan works with emerging companies on financing, mergers and acquisitions, securities regulations and corporate governance. She brings experience with food, beverage and natural products clients on a variety of corporate matters.

DiNapoli advises companies at all stages of growth in debt and equity financings, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance matters. She also counsels investors and venture capital firms regarding investments in the consumer products space.