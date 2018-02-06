Nonprofits: February 2018 – SCHOLARSHIPS

A new scholarship fund from Community Development Group, its founder Chuck Bellock and his wife, Madeleine Morrison, will support underrepresented undergraduate students at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business. Bellock and Morrison pledged $2.25 million to the Community Development Group Student Support Funds, which will provide scholarship support to local, low-income, outstanding students attending Leeds. The scholarship will predominantly focus on students from Broomfield, Erie, Frederick and Dacono.