Nonprofits: February 2018 – SCHOLARSHIPS

Platte River Power Authority has opened applications for a scholarship intended to help a student interested in a career in electrical utilities. Platte River, a regional electrical utility owned by Loveland, Fort Collins, Estes Park and Longmont, is offering the Roy J. Rohla Memorial Scholarship for the third year. The deadline for application for the $3,000 scholarship is Feb. 8. Applications and additional information can be found at rmelfoundation.org/scholarships. Applicants should be current high school seniors or attending a four-year university and must have a permanent home address within the four cities served by Platte River. Curriculum in engineering, business, information systems, plant, electrical transmission or distribution technology will receive favorable attention. The scholarship is named after Rohla, who was an electrical engineer and plant manager at Platte River’s Rawhide Energy Station for 20 years.