MiRagen selling 7 million shares in public offering

BOULDER — MiRagen Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MGEN) is offering a sale of 7 million shares of its common stock in a public offering.

Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares.

The company will use net proceeds from the sale for working capital and general corporate purposes, including funding the clinical development of its product candidates.

MiRagen is a Boulder-based biopharmaceutical company focused on gene-targeted therapies. The company’s stock price was $7.75 per share at the time of publication.